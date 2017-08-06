The Greater Sacramento Softball association is an affiliation of USA Softball (Formerly ASA), the National Governing Body of softball. We are one of 70 associations in the United States. USA Softball has many important responsibilities as the National Governing Body of softball in the United States, including regulating competition to insure fairness and equal opportunity. TEAM USA EXHIBITION GAME The USA Softball Women’s National Team, is headed to Sacramento to compete in an exhibition doubleheader event on Thursday, July 13!. The games will be held at Raley Field located at 400 Ballpark Drive. Game times are set for 6 & 8pm. Tickets are just $25 for the doubleheader. Free parking for cars of 4 or more. In addition to the exhibition games, USA Softball will host an exclusive Softball Players Camp and a VIP Meet & Greet for those interested in an extra special experience. Game Tickets: Team USA Doubleheader Game (July 13) - Promo Code USA *All seats are general admission, unless purchasing a VIP Meet & Greet. **Suites also available, if interested, contact us. Special Event Tickets: VIP Meet & Greet Tickets (July 12) - Limited space.

Softball Players Camp (July 13) - Limited space. Event Flyer Press Release ALL-AMERICAN GAMES - 12U USA Softball of Sacramento is extremely excited to announce the names of the five athletes to represent our Association at the USA Softball All-American Games in Oklahoma City. These athletes will join other athletes to play on the Pacific Coast Region team. Tayler Biehl, California Breeze Jadyn Fernald, California Breeze D'uana Johnson, California Breeze Grace Matej, California Yardsharks Madison Reddinger, California Yardsharks Lily Peterson, California Yardsharks *Coach representative selected is Darin Delgado of American River College For more information about the USA Softball All-American Games, please visit the All-American Games website. 2017 YOUTH TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE The 2017 Youth Tournament schedule has now been released! Check out all the tournaments we have to offer locally and get your team signed up early! Many of the tournaments fill up fast.



Check out our tournament page for a complete list of tournaments for 2017. On behalf of USA Softball, congratulations to you and your team for attaining the privilege to compete in the 2017 14u Class B Western National Championship. This prestigious tournament will be hosted by USA Softball of Sacramento in Roseville and Lincoln, CA on July 31 - August 6 2017. Our Association takes deep pride in hosting a National Championship of this caliber and will work very hard to make your experience the best it can be. Since 1978 we have been privileged to play host to an incredible 31 National Championships between the Adult & Junior Olympic Programs.



Please use this website as a resource to find all the information you need regarding this event. If you have never participated in a National before, be sure to read through everything. There are some specific events that you need to be prepared for such as pin trading and the gift exchange. Should you have any questions that are not covered in the pre-tournament packet, please don't hesitate to contact our office. Tournament Website